Delhi-NCR students create two Guinness World Records for environment protection

Students from Delhi-NCR region created two Guinness World Records for environment protection on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary, an official statement said on Wednesday. The first record was in the category of 'environmental sustainability lessons to the largest number of students at one place' wherein close to 5,000 children participated, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy said in a release.

The second record is of 'the largest number of assembly and lighting of solar lamps' in which more than 5,000 students took part. Officials from Guinness Book of World Records were present at the event.

Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar congratuled the students and called for creating own oxygen bank by planting at least seven trees during one's lifetime. He also administered the oath of non-violence towards environment to all the students.

Power Minister R K Singh said that world is facing a serious threat from climate change. "We all should take pledge that we'll leave a better world for our future generations. The future world will be the world of producer, not the world of consumer as every home will produce power from solar," Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)