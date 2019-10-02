Harsimrat urges Railways minister to rename New Delhi-Lohian Khas Intercity Express

Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Wednesday urged Railways Minister Piyush Goyal to rename the New Delhi–Lohian Khas Intercity SF Express 'Sarbat da Bhala' Express as a tribute to Guru Nanak Dev on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary celebrations in November. The food processing industries minister said Sarbat da Bhala or "Blessings for All" formed the essence of Guru Nanak's teachings and it would be most appropriate to rename the train as such.

In a statement here, the Bathinda MP said this was also the wish of the people of Sultanpur Lodhi who are linked with New Delhi through this train. Badal said she had earlier suggested that the train be renamed 'Sikhi Janmsthan' Express but was now forwarding another proposal keeping in view the sentiments of the Sikh 'sangat' (community).

She said it would be matter of great pride and honour for the Sikh community if an announcement to this effect was made by the prime minister at the earliest. PTI CHS IJT

