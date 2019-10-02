Arunachal Guv, CM pay tributes to Gandhi

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) B D Mishra on Wednesday unveiled a marble bust of Mahatma Gandhi at the Raj Bhawan here and paid tribute to the Fathar of the Nation on his 150th birth anniversary. The bust was unveiled at the Raj Bhawan's Gandhi Hall in presence of Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein. They also paid tributes to the Father of the Nation.

The governor along with the chief minister also unveiled a statue of Gandhi at Gandhi Udhyan in Niti Vihar later, a Raj Bhawan statement said. He also launched two books on the occasion.

The governor's wife Neelam Misra released a documentary on 'Loin Looms of Arunachal Pradesh'. She also gave away weaver's card and yarns to a Raj Bhawan employee and weaver, Dopa Pasi, to promote loin loom weaving, the statement said.

The Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly also organised various events on Wednesday to mark the 150th birth anniversary of the Mahatma, officials said. The Deputy Speaker of Arunachal Pradesh Assembly, Tesam Pongte, along with other members of the House took a pledge to make the Assembly campus a plastic-free zone, plant more trees and conserve water, they said.

The opposition Congress conducted a rally here to mark the occasion..

