Woman killed, 3 injured after speeding car hits vehicles in north Delhi

A 48-year-old woman was killed and three others were injured after a speeding car hit two vehicles in north Delhi's Civil Lines area on Wednesday, police said. The accident took place at around 3.45 pm opposite Vidhan Sabha metro station when the car driver took a sudden, sharp turn and hit the two taxis, a senior police officer said.

The car driver has been identified as 20-year-old Shrey Gupta, who was apprehended, he said. Gupta, a resident of DRDO Complex Timarpur, along with his friends, was heading towards IP College from Civil Lines when the accident happened, the officer said.

Rajeshwari Yadav (48), who was travelling in one of the taxis, was killed, while her daughters Deepti yadav (26), Jyotsana Yadav (24) and driver Ishwar Singh (55) sustained injuries, police said. Sonu (29), the driver of the another taxi, escaped unhurt, they said.

Gupta also sustained minor injuries and he was discharged from a hospital after treatment, police said. His three friends fled the spot, they added.

A case is being registered on the statement of Sonu following which the accused will be arrested, the official said.

