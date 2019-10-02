Kolkata, Oct 2 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories

Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 9.15 pm. CAL 4 BH-RAIN-GIRIRAJ NDA owes an apology to rain-hit people of Patna: Giriraj Singh Begusarai: The BJP-led NDA in Bihar, which has been ruling the state for about a decade and a half, owes an apology to the people of Patna who have been reeling from inundation following heavy rain, Union minister Giriraj Singh said here on Wednesday.

CAL 5 WB-LD MAMATA GANDHI Leaders should follow Gandhiji's principles of peace and communal harmony : Mamata Kolkata: In an apparent reference to BJP leadership, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday said the leader of the country should follow the Gandhian principles and take every religion and community along with him. CAL 6 BH-RAIN NITISH SCRIBE Nitish snaps back at scribe Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar lost his cool in the face of persistent queries from a journalist about inundation of many parts of Patna due to heavy rains and shot back asking whether there was similar outrage when Mumbai suffered a deluge and floods disrupted normal life in the USA.

CAL 7 WB-2ND LD GANDHI Gandhi's birthday celebrated across Bengal, pol parties fight for the Mahatma's legacy Kolkata: Processions and commemorative events on Wednesday marked the sesquicentennial of Mahatma Gandhi in West Bengal, where parties cutting across political lines fought over the legacy of the Father of the Nation. CAL 8 OD-WITCHCRAFT TORTURE Six persons forced to consume human excreta in Odisha Berhampur: A group of people pulled out the teeth of six elderly persons and forced them to consume human excreta at a village in Odisha's Ganjam district suspecting them of practising witchcraft, police said on Wednesday.

CES 14 OD-PLASTIC-BAN Ban on single-use plastic comes into force in urban Odisha Bhubaneswar: Ban on single-use plastic came into effect in all urban areas of Odisha on Wednesday on the occasion of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. CES 15 OD-MO SARKAR Patnaik launches 'Mo Sarkar' initiative, speaks to people Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday launched his government's 'Mo Sarkar' (my government) initiative and directly talked to some people to know about their experience in state-run hospitals and police stations..

