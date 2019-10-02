Three held for killing man in Rohini

Three men were arrested for allegedly killing a man in Rohini's Prem Nagar area, police said on Wednesday. They were identified as Manish (26), Uday (25) and Neeraj (19), all residents of Prem Nagar, they said.

According to police, one Ashish (22) was admitted to a hospital with gunshot injury Monday night. He died during treatment, they added. Subsequently, police said, a case was registered and a probe initiated.

During investigation, it was revealed that Ashish had a quarrelsome nature. His father had evicted him from his home and he was living with his girlfriend and selling liquor, they said. His girlfriend was interrogated and she disclosed that 10 days ago Ashish had a brawl with his customers who threatened him of dire consequences, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) S D Mishra said.

Raids were conducted to nab the persons and a team apprehended the main accused, Manish, from Sultanpuri, he said. Manish disclosed that he used to buy liquor from Ashish. But Ashish would deny him liquor and abuse him if he sometimes was short of money, Mishra said.

Some days back Ashish, under the influence of alcohol, had thrashed Manish, Uday and Neeraj, the officer said. Enraged by this, the trio hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Ashish. On Monday, they reached at his shop and fired at him, the DCP said.

They also wanted to kill the younger brother of Ashish, but could not succeed, he added. Manish earlier used to work as a waiter and had recently ventured into supply and sale of liquor, the officer said.

A country-made pistol, along with four cartridges, was seized, police said.

