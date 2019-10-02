GRP seize cash, valuables worth Rs 7.5 cr from 'angadiyas'

The Government Railway Police (GRP) seized valuables and cash worth Rs 7.5 crore from 18 angadiyas or couriers, who were allegedly transporting the items in an express train from suburban Borivali station, an official said on Wednesday. The official said the seized items included gold ornaments, both raw and polished diamonds and cash to the tune of Rs 10 lakh.

"We received a tip-off that a consignment was going to be ferried to Gujarat in the Gujarat Mail. Police teams intervened and stopped the couriers from boarding the train," said Bhaskar Pawar, senior police inspector, Borivali GRP. The police found boxes stuffed with gold ornaments, diamonds and Rs 10 lakh in cash, the official added.

The seized items were collectively worth Rs 7.5 crore, he said. The Income-Tax Department was immediately informed, and the valuables were handed over to the authorities, police said.

The I-T department will investigate the case and check if the valuables are accounted for. Moreover, each courier will be given a chance to explain his claim to the seized items after producing proper documents, said the police. The seizure has come at a time when the model code of conduct is in place in Maharashtra for the October 21 Assembly elections..

