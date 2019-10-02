Baghel launches 5 welfare schemes on 150th Gandhi anniversary

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday launched five welfare schemes, including those related to malnutrition and healthcare, to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The schemes namely - Mukhyamantri Suposhan Scheme, Chief Minister Haat-bazaar Clinic Scheme, Chief Minister Urban Slum Health Scheme, Universal Public Distribution System and Chief Minister Ward Office Scheme - were launched at a programme held at the state assembly premises here.

On the occasion, Baghel said Gandhiji had given special attention to education, health and sanitation and the five schemes take care of these issues. He appealed to people to make the schemes successful with their active participation.

Meanwhile, the chief minister also unveiled logos for all the five schemes. The suposhan scheme aims to eradicate malnutrition and anemia from the state within three years, an official said.

According to a National Family Health Survey, 37.6 per cent of children aged below five years in Chhattisgarh suffer from malnutrition and 41.5 per cent of females in the age group 15-49 years are anemic, he said. Under this scheme, malnourished children in age group 0-5 and anemic women aged 15-48 years will be provided freshly -cooked nutritious meals through panchayats and women self- help groups, the official added.

The Haat-bazaar Clinic Scheme is targeted at people living in remote tribal areas who are unable to avail proper healthcare services because hospitals are situated far off from their homes. Under the scheme, healthcare and medical services will be provided in such areas by sending medical teams to haat- bazaars (village markets), the official said.

Similarly, under the Urban Slum Health Scheme, mobile medical units will be deployed in slum areas falling within the limits of 13 municipal corporations, he said. Nearly 1.71 lakh families living in urban slums will benefit from it, the official said.

Besides, the Universal PDS (Public Distribution System) Scheme will provide foodgrains to BPL (below poverty lines) as well as APL (above poverty line) families at subsidised rates. There is also a provision of increasing quantum of foodgrains to 'priority' ration card-holders under this scheme.

Moreover, to ensure immediate availability of public services and provide facilities as per the demands of people, the Chief Minister Ward Office Scheme has been started in cities, he said. Time-bound redressal of complaints related to cleanliness, environment, streetlights, road maintenance, drainage cleaning and water supply, among others, would be done through ward offices which will function in 13 municipal corporations, the official added.

