4 TN fishermen arrested by Lankan Navy

PTI Rameswaram
Updated: 03-10-2019 10:36 IST
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Pixabay

Four Tamil Nadu fishermen were arrested by Sri Lankan Navy on charges of fishing in the island nation's waters and their boat impounded on Thursday, a Fisheries Department official said. The fishermen from Pudukottai district were fishing near Neduntheevu when the Lankan Naval personnel on a routine patrol detained them along with the boat, Assistant Director of Fisheries Kumaresan said.

The fishermen along with their boat had been taken to Kankesanthurai Naval base in Jaffna, he added. On October 1, more than 2,000 fishermen from the state were allegedly attacked and chased away by the Lankan Navy while they were fishing in Indian waters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
