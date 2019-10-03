Roof of 3-storey building collapses in explosion, no injuries

Roof of a three-storeyed building at Achyutpur village in Odisha's Balasore district caved in due to a massive explosion but there was no report of any casualty, police said on Thursday. The incident took place past midnight of Wednesday, police said adding that the explosion also caused severe cracks on the wall of the building.

However, no casualty was reported so far. The apartment had been sealed and police scientific team has started investigation into the incident. Although the exact reason behind the blast is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that firecrackers or LPG cylinder have triggered the blast, police said Balasore Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Pravash Paul said the three-storeyed building is at present unsafe to enter as several cracks have appeared in the building.

The owner of the house Kalicharan Mohapatra is being interrogated, the SDPO said. While Mohapatra and his family members stay in the ground floor of the building, the second floor was rented to a family from Bihar..

