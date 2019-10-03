12-day India-Kazakhstan joint military exercise begins

A joint military exercise between India and Kazakhstan with focus on counter terrorism operations in mountainous terrain began here on Thursday. The 12-day exercise named KAZIND-2019 was inaugurated by Brig SK Mandal, Commander of the 111 Independent Infantry Brigade.

It will will conclude on October 15, an Indian Army spokesman said. Around 60 soldiers from both Indian and Kazakhstan would share their experiences of counter terrorism operations during the exercise, he said, adding that its was an yearly exercise conducted between both the armies.

The defence exercise is crucial in terms of the security challenges faced by the two nations amid changing trends in global terrorism. The aim of the exercise was to conduct company-level joint training with an emphasis on counter terrorism operations in the mountainous terrain, the spokesperson said.

