Mumbai police on Thursday arrestedtwo directors of the Housing Development InfrastructureLimited (HDIL) in the PMC Bank scam, a senior official said

Rakesh Wadhawan and his son Sarang Wadhawan, accusedof loan default, have been arrested by the Economic OffencesWing (EOW), the official said

Properties worth Rs 3,500 crore of HDIL have also beenfrozen by the EOW, he said.

