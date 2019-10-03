Rajasthan launches silicosis policy

Rajsthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot here on Thursday launched a policy to provide assistance to those suffering from silicosis, a lung disease. Speaking on the Rajasthan Silicosis Policy-2019, the chief minister said the state government would make efforts to ensure that no one suffered from the disease.

"The policy has many provisions which will provide relief to affected people," Gehlot said. The chief minister also launched a web portal on Mahatma Gandhi's life.

It contains rare photographs, speeches, creative programmes and other important material related to Mahatma Gandhi. "Harmony, love and brotherhood will increase in the country only when we adopt thoughts of the father of nation from the heart," he said.

Gehlot said the solution to all problems like distrust and unrest lay in Gandhi's principles. "We should bring Gandhi's principle of live and let live in our lives," the chief minister said, adding that Mahatma Gandhi's message should reach every household.

"The message of Mahatma Gandhi should be spread among people and the Gandhi literature should reach every household. For this, the state government will try to make the literature available in the state at the lowest price," Gehlot said. He said the state government had decided to continue the celebrations marking the Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary till 2020. PTI SDA RDK

