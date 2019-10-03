International Development News
Development News Edition
Philatelist Kadekodi dies

PTI Belagavi
Updated: 03-10-2019 19:49 IST
Centenarian philatelist Krishna Gopalkrishna Kadekodi died at his residence here early on Thursday, family sources said. He was 102 and is survived by three sons and a daughter.

On his 90thbirth day, the United States government had released a stamp for 41 cents, in his honour. He was a recipient of gold medal from the Government of India for having a unique collection of stampsof Mahatama Gandhi released by 64 countries.

He had founded the Philatelic and Currency Collectors Association inBelagavi. Gold Mohar of East India company, all note and coins released by British Empire since 1835 to 1947 were part of his collections..

COUNTRY : India
