President calls upon citizens to maintain culture of joint family, consider elderly an asset

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday urged people to maintain an environment in which the elderly have freedom of thought and expression, saying they are assets who symbolise the legacy and heritage of society. He was speaking after presenting Vayoshreshtha Samman to senior citizens and institutions to mark 'International Day of Older Persons' at a function organised by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment here.

Appreciating the efforts made by governments and NGOs, Kovind said, "We should also take some responsibility at our level for senior citizens. Together we must maintain an environment in which they have freedom of thought and expression." "We have to make them feel that their contributions are useful for family and society. This will give them a sense of self-satisfaction and their body and mind will remain healthy," he said.

He noted that the central and state governments are taking various steps -- such as Ayushman Bharat, concessional rail fair, savings schemes for senior citizens, old age pensions -- to make their lives easy. "All generations should live in harmonious coexistence and keep our culture of joint family intact. Nature has built an unbreakable relationship between each generation so that our experience, knowledge and skills can be transferred seamlessly to the next generations," he said.

In his address, Social Justice Minister Thaawar Chand Gehlot said his ministry felicitates senior citizens by awarding the Vayoshreshtha Samman every year in recognition of their services towards the cause of the elderly persons. Two years ago, the ministry launched 'Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana' under which physical aids and assistive living devices like wheelchairs, hearing aids, spectacles, support sticks among others are distributed to the older persons of BPL category.

"Vayoshreshtha Samman are intended to showcase the government's concern for senior citizens and its commitment towards them with the aim of strengthening their legitimate place in the society," he added. The awards are given to institutions/organisations/ individuals from any part of the country. Nominations are invited from governmental and non-governmental agencies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)