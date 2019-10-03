Delhi Police confiscate 146 kg firecrackers, one arrested

Ahead of the festive season, Delhi police on Thursday arrested a person and seized 146 kilograms of illegal firecrackers from him. According to police, on receipt of information, a raid was conducted by the staff of PS Bindapur at Milap Nagar where a person named Deepak was found in possession of eight bags of illegal firecrackers weighing 146 Kg.

The accused was subsequently arrested and booked under the relevant section of the IPC and Explosive Act. As per the police, during interrogations, the accused Deepak disclosed that he is a driver and also worked as a part-time hawker. He had hidden the material in Haryana due to the ban on firecrackers and had brought the same to use it again in the forthcoming festive season, the police said. (ANI)

