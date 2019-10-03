International Development News
All Indian languages are our own, says Vice President Naidu

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday said that all the Indian languages are our own and to impose or oppose any language is against its literary creativity.

ANI New Delhi
Updated: 03-10-2019 22:24 IST
Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu (file photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Naidu's tweet in Hindi said, "All the Indian languages are our own. To impose any language on anyone or to oppose any language is against the literary creativity of that language."

"Every language of India is a heritage of our common culture. Literature and folk tales of these languages are venerable," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
