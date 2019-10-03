Sisodia inaugurates creche on Delhi Secretariat premises

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia inaugurated a creche on the office premises of the Delhi Secretariat on Thursday. "Now every working professional here who has a child at home and wants to spend quality time with him or her can do so. All thanks to this idea of starting a creche, working parents can spend quality time with their kids here, like eating food with them and reading them stories," he said.

Sisodia said the model should be adopted by all workstations, including private organizations. "This step will ensure that working women in the government get to spend quality time with their children which will create a favorable atmosphere for both," he said.

