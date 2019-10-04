International Development News
Woman burnt alive over dowry in Muzaffarnagar

PTI Muzaffarnagar
Updated: 04-10-2019 10:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A woman was allegedly burnt to death over dowry in Saidham Colony in the city, police said on Friday. The incident happened on Thursday evening in Civil Lines police station area here.

The victim Sugna was rushed to a hospital where she was declared brought dead, Station House Officer Sameypal Atri said A case has been registered against four people including her husband Arun Kumar who was absconding, the SHO said.

According to a complaint lodged by the victim's family, the woman was burnt to death by her in-laws who were harassing her over dowry since her marriage to Kumar one-and-half-years ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
