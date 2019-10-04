Telangana: Gang of ATM robbers busted, four held

The Telangana Police bust a gang involved in ATM robbery, nab four people. While police apprehended four gang members on October 3 in Lal Bahadur Nagar, one is yet to be arrested.

Addressing the press, Rachakonda Commissioner of Police, Mahesh Bhagwat said, "On October 2, it was reported that these people barged into an ATM and broke the machine with the help of a gas cutter and took the cash out in Mansoorabad area. In the incident, they committed theft of net cash of Rs. 12,07,000 from the said ATM and fled away with the stolen booty by leaving the gas cutter at the ATM centre." Police also recovered Rs. 8,00,000 in cash, and an unregistered auto, totaling Rs. 12,00,000.

A case has been registered in this regard and the police are carrying out further investigation. (ANI)

