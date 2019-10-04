International Development News
Punjab: Two apprehended in Amritsar with 12 kg heroin

Amritsar rural police apprehends two people, recovers 12 kg heroin from their possession.

ANI Amritsar (Punjab)
Updated: 04-10-2019 13:48 IST
Amritsar Rural Police apprehended two people with 12 kg of heroin. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Amritsar rural police apprehends two people, recovers 12 kg heroin from their possession. The accused identified as Gurpreet Gopi and Gurpal Singh were arrested on October 3. Both will be sent to three-day police remand.

Sub Inspector Mohit Kumar, said, "We have arrested two people and 12 kg heroin has been recovered from their possession. They were caught near a drain here. The accused will be sent to 3-day police remand." He added, "They have no previous criminal record. We have filed a case in this regard."

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

