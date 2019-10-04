HAL trade union strike will be considered illegal, workmen to lose company benefits: HAL

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) on Friday said that the proposed indefinite strike by firm's trade union starting October 14, will tantamount to be "illegal" and workmen are bound to lose various company benefits if they go ahead with it. The HAL in a statement said that the management expects higher efficiency from workmen considering the present competitive scenario. However, if the workforce goes ahead with its proposed indefinite strike then "in line with the extant statutory provisions, the strike will be tantamount to illegal strike and workmen are bound to lose various company benefits."

This comes after the All India Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd Trade Unions Coordination Committee (AIHALTUCC) issued an indefinite strike notice at all nine locations of HCL from October 14 with regard to the settlement of wage revision effective from January 1, 2017. Responding to their demands, the HCL said that the anomalies in the demands of AIHALTUCC sought the co-operation of the Unions based on realistic and affordable expectations.

The firm claimed that the AIHALTUCC without realising the various limitations such as guidelines issued by the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) has decided to resort to an indefinite strike to fulfil their "untenable demands" and the unreasonable nature of their demands has been brought out in a number of meetings. The management is open for discussions and conclusion of wage revision effective from January 1 can be achieved only with the co-operation of the unions based on realistic and affordable demands, the statement added.

"The proposed indefinite strike by the Unions would neither be in the interest of the organization nor the employees," the HAL said. The management claimed that acceding to unrealistic and unsustainable demands would "contravene government's guidelines and also impact the competitiveness of the company". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)