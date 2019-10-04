New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5 pm

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5 pm LUCKNOW DEL47 UP-2NDLD TEJAS UP CM flags off IRCTC's Tejas Express from Lucknow to Delhi, pitches for more routes Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday pitched for a “semi-bullet train” on the Agra-Varanasi route as he flagged off the Tejas Express, the country’s first "private" train run by its subsidiary IRCTC, between Lucknow and New Delhi. SRINAGAR DES8 JK-SOCIAL MEDIA-BUSINESS New-generation entrepreneurs hit hard by internet blackout in Kashmir Srinagar: The two-month-long suspension of internet services in Kashmir — in the aftermath of the Centre's withdrawal of J&K's special status on August 5 — has hit hard the new generation of entrepreneurs who extensively use social media to trade.

ROHTAK DES12 HR-HOODA-NOMINATION Hooda files nomination papers for Haryana polls, hits out at BJP govt Rohtak: Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday said the "anti-people" BJP government in Haryana will be ousted after the October 21 polls as people have made up their mind to bring back the main opposition party to power. CHANDIGARH NRG4 POLL-HR-TURNCOATS Haryana remains fertile ground for turncoat politicians, many switch loyalties before assembly polls Chandigarh: Haryana, once infamous as the land of turncoat politicians, continues to be a fertile ground for them with many shifting their decades-old loyalties just ahead of the upcoming assembly polls.

CHANDIGARH NRG3 POLL-HR- JJP Haryana polls: JJP fields former Congress MLA's son from Ateli Chandigarh: The Jannayak Janta Party on Friday announced the names of five candidates for the upcoming Haryana assembly polls. NEW DELHI DES5 DL-METRO-GREY-LD-LINE Delhi Metro's Dwarka-Najafgarh corridor inaugurated New Delhi: The over 4.2 km-long Grey Line of the Delhi Metro, which will connect urban village area of Najafgarh to the rapid transit network, was inaugurated on Friday..

