Chain snatcher arrested after police encounter in Noida

A chain snatcher was arrested following an encounter with police while he was trying to flee after snatching a woman's gold chain here on Friday, officials said. Two motorcycle-borne assailants snatched the chain of the woman, a resident of Garhi Chaukhandi village, near Sector 51 metro station around 1 pm, police said.

A complaint was made at emergency number, 100, by the victim and the information was relayed to nearby police stations. Personnel from the Sector 49 police station, who were on patrol duty, chased the duo, an official said. "The snatchers were chased to Sector 117. They opened fire on the police team, which retaliated. One of the accused, identified as Pradeep, got shot in his leg and was held, while the other, Kallu, managed to flee from the spot," the official said.

Pradeep, a member of the Bawaria gang, hails from Shamli district. He is undergoing treatment at a hospital. A combing operation has been launched to nab Kallu, the police said. The woman's gold chain, an illegal firearm and some ammunition were seized from Pradeep. The motorcycle used in the crime has also been impounded, they said.

Senior superintendent of police, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Vaibhav Krishna said initial probe has revealed that the motorcycle was stolen from Burari in Delhi last month and has been used in multiple snatching incidents in Noida. The district police chief has also announced a cash reward of Rs 25,000 for the Sector 49 police team for quick action in the case.

