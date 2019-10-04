Unhappy with flat allotment, woman attacks civic officials

A case of assault has been registered against a woman here for allegedly hitting a civic official and a local leader with a chappal, as she was not happy with the flat allotted to her in a government lottery. Leela Jatav (35), the woman, allegedly hit leader of opposition in the Gwalior Municipal Corporation (GMC) Krishnarao Dixit and nodal officer of the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Scheme Pawan Singhal on Thursday, police said.

She was yet to be arrested, they added. The GMC has built 832 flats for the economically weaker section. A lottery was conducted recently for allotment of 580 of these units.

During the draw on Thursday, Jatav shouted that the lottery was a farce and there was favouritism, before attacking Singhal. When Dixit tried to pacify her, she allegedly attacked him too. Singhal said she was angry because she did not get a flat on the floor she wanted.

Each house under the scheme costs Rs 3.5 lakh. The criterion for beneficiaries is that their annual income should be less than Rs 3 lakh..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)