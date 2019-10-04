'If forest, tourism depts work together, they can contribute towards conservation of biodiversity'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said if forest, tourism and culture departments work together, they can contribute tremendously towards conservation of biodiversity and wildlife. Stressing that Indian tradition has always valued biodiversity and its conservation, he said, "We can protect the world only by protecting the organisms."

He said in the last two-and-a-half years of his government, the forest department planted six crore saplings in first year, 11 crore saplings in the second year and 22.59 saplings were planted recently. "If the departments of forest, tourism ,culture and other departments concerned work together, they can contribute tremendously towards conservation of biodiversity and wildlife," Adityanath said at the launch of a mobile app on wildlife conservation awareness.

The chief minister said whenever human beings have meddled with the laws of nature, they have also suffered its widespread consequences. "All the animals are dependent on each other and in the entire world, the most dangerous creature is a human being that harms everyone, but wild animals do not harm any body," he said.

During the function, he also felicitated the winners of wildlife week-2019.

