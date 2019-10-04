Blast at firecracker unit: Five succumb to injuries

Five people, who suffered severe burns in an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit, have succumbed one after the other in a government hospital during the last four days, officials said on Friday. The condition of another four injured are stated to be critical, according to them.

Kakinada revenue divisional officer (RDO) Chinni Krishna said the blast in the unit, near Samalkot, occurred on September 30. Nine people, all labourers, sustained injuries in the incident and were admitted to the government hospital at Kakinada.

"In the last four days, five of the injured succumbed one after the other. The government has paid an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 4 lakh each to those injured," the RDO told PTI. District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy handed over the ex-gratia cheques to the bereaved families on Friday.

Director of Explosives Ravi Kumar visited the accident spot and collected samples of the materials for examination to determine the cause of the explosion. Sources said the cracker manufacturing unit had a valid license..

