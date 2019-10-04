Thousands of devotees witness Tirumala Garudaseva procession

More than 3 lakh devotees on Friday night witnessed the sacred Garuda Seva procession of Lord Venkateswara at nearby Tirumala on the fifth day of the ongoing annual Navaratri Brahmotsavam festivities. After special poojas were performed, the idol was mounted on the decorated "golden Garuda Vahana" (carrier) and taken around the ancient temple complex, a temple official said.

Temple officials said the celestial idol was adorned with several sets of diamond ornaments, including a diamond crown, eight-foot-long multi-folded golden Sri Lakshmi Sahasra Nama Kasula Haram and a life-sized precious gem set golden 'Makara Kanti Haram.' Thousands of devotees were seen climbing the 10-km-long stairway leading to the hill shrine on foot from the foothills here to witness the procession, he said. Tirumala Tirupati Devathanams, which administers the shrine, provided milk for infants and food packets to devotees.

More than 6,000 police personnel and TTD security maintained strict vigil in the hills..

