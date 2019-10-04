Traffic movement on IGNOU road restricted till Oct 17

Traffic movement on IGNOU road is restricted till October 17 due to the construction of manholes, the Delhi Jal Board informed on Friday.

"The traffic movement between MB Road and Z Morh will be restricted from October 3 to 17. Vehicles desirous of going towards MB Road from IGNOU Road are advised to take diversion to the Paryavaran complex near Bikaner Sweets and to Carriappa Marg to Sainik Farm.

"Inconvenience caused to the public is deeply regretted," an official statement said.

