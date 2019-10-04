Man held for hoax message about bomb planted in Kendriya Vidyalaya

A 46-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly sending a hoax bomb threat to a teacher of Kendriya Vidyalaya, police said on Friday. The accused, Shariq Akhtar, a resident of Bara Hindu Rao, was working as a liaison agent for admission of children in schools for the last five years, they added.

According to the police, a teacher of the Kendriya Vidyalaya branch in the Gole Market area received a WhatsApp message from an unknown number on Thursday, saying a bomb was planted in the school. A police team and the bomb disposal squad reached the spot immediately.

The students and staff were moved out and the entire school premises was checked thoroughly. However, no bomb was found, a police official said. "With the help of technical surveillance, the accused was arrested from the Bara Hindu Rao area," Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal said.

During interrogation, the accused confessed that he had sent the hoax message to a teacher of the school. His motive was to frame one of his acquaintances, also a resident of Bara Hindu Rao, as he had quarrelled with him two years ago over a financial dispute, the officer said. Hence, he had bought a SIM on the ID of the acquaintance and sent the hoax message, the officer added.

The mobile phone was seized from the possession of the accused, the police said, adding that a probe was underway.

