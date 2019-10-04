Police rescues kidnapped man in Sambalpur, 1 held

The police on Friday, after an exchange of fire, rescued a 22-year-old man from the clutches of a kidnapper in Odisha's Sambalpur district. The man was abducted from Khetrajpur area of the district in the morning and the kidnapper had demanded a ransom of Rs 60,000 from the man's family, a police officer said.

The kidnapper received bullet injuries during the exchange of fire, the police officer said. A special team was formed to nab the criminal after the man's family lodged a complaint with the Khetrajpur police station, he said.

After ascertaining the abductor's whereabouts the special team raided a place near Gudeswar Baba temple. Sensing danger, the criminal opened fire at the police.

The police retaliated and the kidnapper was injured after receiving bullet injuries, the police officer said. He was rushed to VIMSAR (Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research) in Burla.

The kidnapped man was also rescued after interrogating the criminal. IIC Khetrajpur Mamta Naik also received minor injuries during the operation. He was treated at a government hospital in Burla.

A pistol and live ammunition were seized from the Kidnapper's possession, the police officer said. He said that the criminal has as many as nine criminal cases pending against him at different police stations in Sambalpur..

