Teenage couple commits suicide by jumping in front of train in UP's Kanpur

PTI Kanpur
Updated: 04-10-2019 22:15 IST
A teenage couple committed suicide on Friday by jumping in front of a moving train in the Maharajpur area here, police said. The incident came to light after passers-by noticed the mutilated bodies of a girl and a young boy on the railway tracks and informed the police, Station House Officer (Maharajpur) Mukesh Kumar Solanki said.

They were identified as Khushbu and Mayank Yadav (20). Khushbu was a minor and an Intermediate student, they said. Both were residents of neighbouring villages of Maharajpur, the SHO said.

Preliminary probe suggests that the two were in a relationship and their parents were against it as they belonged to different castes, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
