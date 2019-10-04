India's Ambassador-designate to Congo calls on President Kovind

Ghotu Ram Meena, India's Ambassador-designate to Congo called on President Ram Nath Kovind, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Friday. "Shri Ghotu Ram Meena, India's Ambassador-designate to Congo, called on President Kovind yesterday at Rashtrapati Bhavan," Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.

Meena was appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Congo last month. India and the Republic of Congo enjoy warm and friendly relations. The African country has supported India's candidature at various international forums.

In 2014, the Indian government approved a Line of Credit of USD 89.9 million for the Development of Transportation System in capital Brazzaville and Pointe Noire. In the same year, New Delhi approved another Line of Credit for USD 55 million for a greenfield 600 tpd rotary kiln-based cement plant project in the Republic of Congo.

India had donated medicines worth USD 2,00,000 in 2010 to the Republic of Congo. (ANI)

