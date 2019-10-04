Chennai Airport: Custom officials seize gold worth Rs 30 lakhs, 6,400 cigarettes

Customs officials at Chennai International Airport seized 307 grams of gold worth Rs 12.2 Lakhs and 6,400 sticks of cigarettes valued at Rs 64,000 from a person on Friday. The accused is identified as Mohamed Gani (36) who arrived from Dubai and was intercepted at the exit of arrival hall on suspicion of carrying gold.

"On his personal search, three gold cut bits weighing 65 grams were recovered from his pant pocket and one gold Ingot weighing 242 grams was recovered from rubbery spread concealed inside his rectum," read the press-release from Customs. "On examination of his checked-in baggage, 6,400 sticks of cigarettes were recovered. A total of 307 grams of gold valued at Rs 12.2 Lakhs and 6,400 sticks of cigarettes valued at Rs 64,000 were seized. Total seized goods are valued at Rs 12.68 lakhs," it read.

Previously on Thursday, officials intercepted Mohamed Ansari (28) who arrived from Dubai, recovering 455 grams of gold valued at Rs 17.8 lakhs from his possession. Further investigation is underway (ANI)

