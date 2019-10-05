UP: Contagious bacteria kills 5 spotted deer at Bareilly's IVRI

Five spotted deer at the Indian Veterinary Research Institute have died over the last week due the contagious disease, Pasteurella canis. RK Singh, Director of IVRI on Friday said: "Five spotted deer have lost their lives due to Pasteurella canis. It is a kind of bacteria which is found among wildlife animals and during the summers it develops as a disease. It has no vaccine so far."

The director said that they had started precautionary procedures with the use of specific antibiotics. "For now, the disease is under control," he said. "We had 35 spotted deer in the institute in which four males and one female deer died because of Pasteurella canis. The institute has banned the entry of visitors as a bio-security measure. We have 17 blackbucks and 12 hog deers also," said a worker. (ANI)

