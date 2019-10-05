Techie arrested for sending 'threatening' mails to Kejriwal

A 36-year-old techie was arrested for allegedly sending "offensive and threatening" emails to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, police said on Saturday. The man has been identified as Manish Saraswat, a resident of Ajmer district in Rajasthan, they said.

According to a senior police official, two "offensive and threatening" emails were sent to the official email address of the Delhi chief minister last month. Further details are awaited.

