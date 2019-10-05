BAPS Swaminarayan sect chief's village to be developed: Guj CM

The Gujarat government will develop Chansad village in Vadodara, the birth place of revered spiritual leader Pramukh Swami Maharaj, as a pilgrim centre at a cost of Rs 10 crore, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said on Saturday. Pramukh Swami Maharaj was spiritual guru of the Bochasanvasi Akshar Purushottam Sanstha (BAPS) Swaminarayan Sanstha, a volunteer-driven organisation that aims to improve society through individual growth by fostering Hindu ideals of faith, unity, and selfless service.

Pramukh Swami Maharaj, considered the fifth spiritual success of Bhagwan Swaminarayan, was born in Chansad on December 7, 1921, became chief of the BAPS Swaminarayan sect in 1950, and died on August 13, 2016. Rupani took part in the ground-breaking ceremony of several developmental works for tourists at Chansad village in Padra taluka of Vadodara.

"The state tourism department has planned to develop Chansad village at a cost of Rs 10 crore. Chansad and Vadtal (a Swaminarayan sect pilgrimage centre in Kheda district) have been included in the list of pilgirm centres in the state for development," Rupani was quoted in a release. "The Gujarat government is committed to highlight Chansad, the birth place of Pramukh Swami Maharaj, in the world map. Pramukh Swami lived with people and took them along to change society and make it addiction free and healthy," Rupani said.

He also expressed happiness at the Statue of Unity in Kevadiya in Narmada district attracting 35 lakh visitors so far..

