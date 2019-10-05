Telugu film producer booked for threatening financier

A case was registered against Telugu movie producer Bandla Ganesh following a complaint by film financerPrasad V Potluri, who accused the former of threatening him at his house here, police said on Saturday. Prasad V Potluri, Chairman of PVP Group of Companies, popularly known as PVP, filed a complaint stating that some aides of Ganesh forcibly entered his house on Friday on the pretext of discussing settlement of 'dues'.

Prasad told a TV channel that the aides spoke inappropriately to him and threatened him with dire consequences besides stating that the dues would not be paid. Based on the complaint, a case was registered against Ganesh and two others on charges of cheating, house-trespass and criminal intimidation, a police official said.

In the complaint, Prasad said it was during November 2013 that Ganesh and others approached him for financing a film. According to him, Ganesh owes him Rs 7 crore and has been avoiding him over the payment.

Ganesh said he had also filed a complaint with police and accused Prasad of threatening him. Police said they were investigating..

