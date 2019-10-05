Two phone snatchers held after police encounter in Noida

Two alleged mobile phone snatchers were arrested here after an exchange of gunfire with police, an official said on Saturday. The accused were held around 11.30 pm on Friday night after the encounter near Sandeep Paper Mill in Sector 6, the police said.

Both the accused are residents of Pandav Nagar in Delhi and multiple snatched mobile phones were recovered from their possession, a police spokesperson said. "Nobody was injured in the gunfight but the duo arrested and their illegal firearms along with ammunition seized," the spokesperson said.

The official said Rajveer Singh and Suraj Kumar were behind at least nine recent incidents of mobile snatching in the area and have multiple criminal cases including those registered against them under the Arms Act and sections of the Indian Penal Code for attempted murder. A fresh case has been registered against them at Sector 20 police station and the accused remanded in judicial custody by a local court, the spokesperson said.

In a separate case on Friday afternoon, the Noida Police had arrested a snatcher fleeing with his accomplice on a motorcycle after snatching a woman's gold chain.

