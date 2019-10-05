Rajnath Singh to meet French President before receiving first Rafale fighter jet in Paris

By Sahil Pandey Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will meet French President Emmanuel Macron on October 8 in Paris before receiving the first of the 36 Rafale fighter jets manufactured for India.

Singh is likely to fly a sortie of the Indian Rafale aircraft in France on the same day. On October 9, the Defence Minister is scheduled to hold talks with the top defence brass of the French government. He will be accompanied by newly-appointed Vice Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal HS Arora.

Singh will reach Paris on October 7 evening. He had recently flown in the Light Combat Aircraft Tejas in Bengaluru. Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria had during a press conference mentioned that the first Rafale fighter jets will be seen in Indian skies only by the end of May 2020.

In September 2016, India signed a deal with the French government and Dassault Aviation to acquire 36 Rafale fighter jets for over 7.8 billion Euros. (ANI)

