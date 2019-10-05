Name of IAF officer killed by JKLF militants in 1990 to be added to war memorial

The name of Squadron Leader Ravi Khanna, who was killed by JKLF militants in 1990, will be added to the National War Memorial after it was approved by the Indian Air Force, sources said. Khanna, along with three other IAF personnel, was killed in January 1990 in Kashmir allegedly by Yasin Malik.

Twenty-seven bullets were pumped into Khanna's body. An Air Force official said the Khanna's name was missed out in the National War Memorial and the error has now been rectified.

The National War Memorial at the India Gate is dedicated to the defence personnel who laid down their lives for the country. The NWM has names of such defence personnel with details of their acts. The three armed services approve the names of the soldiers after which they are included in the NWM.

The trial against Malik had resumed last month in Jammu.

