Approve installments due to farmer families under PM-KISAN at the earliest: Bhupesh Baghel to Union Min Tomar

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday wrote to Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Narendra Singh Tomar, requesting him to approve the instalments due to farmer families under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) at the earliest. "Under PM-KISAN the deserving farmer families will get Rs 6000 per year in three easy instalments. Till October 5, total 18,16, 881 farmer families have been included. But the first instalment is received by 13, 77, 437 families, second instalment by 4,14,028 families and third instalment to 23, 859 families," read the letter.

"The first instalment was approved only after Aadhar number, bank accounts and others details were found up-to-date," said the letter. The letter further made a request to release the second and third instalment for the families who had not got it. (ANI)

