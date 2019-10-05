International Development News
Last date for engagement of SPOs in Pulwama extended

The last date for submission of application forms for engagement of Special Police Officers (SPOs in Pulwama has been extended upto October 10, according to District Police.

ANI Pulwama (Jammu And Kashmir)
Updated: 05-10-2019 23:44 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

To take care of health needs of SPOs as well as their families and to provide them monetary assistance, DGP of Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbag Singh, sanctioned financial assistance and medical relief in favour of 20 SPOs, according to the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

This year about Rs 29 lakhs have been spent so far for needy SPOs, it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
