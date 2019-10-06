5,000 forest ponds to be set up in Thane in 3 months

Nearly 5,000 forest ponds will be constructed in the next three months in Maharashtra's Thane district to meet the drinking water and irrigation needs, an official said on Sunday. The work on the project began on October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Zilla parishad's chief executive officer Hiralal Sonawane said.

"The Zilla Parishad will be constructing 5,000 forest ponds across the district in the next three months. This will be a gift to farmers to carry out proper cultivation of vegetables in the district," he said in a statement. The construction of these reservoirs in forest areas will help water percolate underground and the supply would then be available for quite some time, he said.

"This will help in growing vegetables, cereals and other Rabi crops in large quantities and also provide water for drinking and washing purposes," the official said. These reservoirs will also reduce the need for tanker water supply in summers, he added.

