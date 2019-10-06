Two killed, one injured in road accident

Two persons were killed and one was injured after they met with an accident while returning home from Durga Puja pandals (marquees) in West Bengal's Howrah district on Sunday, police said. The incident occurred on National Highway 6 when the motorbike the trio were riding on, hit a divider in the wee hours, an officer of Uluberia police station said.

"The trio had visited Durga Puja marquees in Uluberia and Bagnan in the district and were returning home in Jaynagar village under Panchla police station limits," he said. While 27-year-old Tanmay Mitra and 24-year-old Tanmay Mallik died on the spot, 25-year-old Deep Karmakar is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kolkata and his condition is serious, the officer said.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem, he added. Former Panchla MLA Doli Roy, who is also a resident of Jaynagar, said the deaths have marred the festive spirit in the area..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)