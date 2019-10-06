Punjab: 900 litre adulterated desi ghee seized

A team of Food Safety department has seized about 900 litres of adulterated desi ghee from a food business operator in Mansa district. Punjab Food and Drug Administration Commissioner KS Pannu on Sunday informed, "The manufacturer was allegedly involved in blending vegetable oil into ghee and selling it as desi ghee of different brands."

He also said, "The cooking medium used for blending was same as Haryana manufactured product and it is being looked into as to why the cooking medium was procured from the neighbouring State." The Food Safety team took the samples of the ghee and cooking medium and sent them for analysis at the Lab.

The premises of the food business operator have also been sealed. (ANI)

