10-yr-old girl, seeping in her house, mauled by leopard: Police

In yet another case of wild animals venturing into human settlements, a leopard sneaked into the house of a villager on the outskirts of a jungle in the district and mauled a 10-year-old girl, sleeping with her parents, said police on Sunday. The leopard, however, left the girl and fled as family members began shouting, they said.

The badly injured girl was rushed to a hospital, where she is undergoing treatment. Her condition is stated to be stable, the police said.

The incident occurred at Binohani village located in Bankatwa range of Suhelwa forest area. Forest Officer Rajnikant Mittal said a team has been constituted by the Forest Department to catch the leopard.

The fresh attack by a wild animal came weeks after another incident in the district in which a leopard had attacked a 60-year-old man sleeping in his village under Ratanwa panchyat in Bankatwa range. The incident had taken place on September 5. In yet another incident, a 12-year-old boy was killed by a leopard in the district in April this year.

