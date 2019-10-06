UP: 76 properties of builders attached in Greater Noida's Shahberi area

The Greater Noida authorities on Sunday attached as many as 76 properties of builders in Shahberi area for illegally constructing and selling properties. According to District Magistrate (DM) BN Singh, many rogue builders in Shahberi were earlier booked under Section 14 (1) of the Gangster Act.

"The district administration has attached 76 properties of three companies. It includes 74 flats, one shop, and one plot worth Rs 25 crore," said Singh. "Those responsible will be punished. The Supreme Court recently ordered a status quo. Still, many builders in Shahberi illegally constructed buildings, without any layout and building plan approved by the competent authorities," added Singh.

Sing said that many buildings are structurally weak and Greater Noida authority recently requested IIT-Delhi to study the structural stability of these buildings. "The report is yet to come," said Singh. "Police have registered 86 FIRs so far, out of which 15 FIRs come under the Gangster Act and 52 builders have been arrested so far. Around 38 builders have been booked under the Gangster Act," said Vaibhav Krishnan, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Gautam Budha Nagar. (ANI)

