Nadda to embark on 3-day visit to Punjab, HP tomorrow

BJP executive president Jagat Prakash Nadda will embark on a three-day visit to Himachal Pradesh and Punjab on October 7. According to the schedule, Nadda will first visit the Anandpur Sahib Gurdwara in Punjab and Mata Naina Devi in Himachal Pradesh to seek their blessings ahead of other programmes in the two states.

Later at 2.15 pm on Monday, the BJP leader will address a public rally at Luhanu Maidan in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur. While he will participate in Dussehra programmes in Bilaspur on October 8, he will receive a grand welcome at Salapad, Sundar Nagar, Balh, Seri Manch (Mandi), Aut and Kullu in Himachal Pradesh.

Nadda is scheduled to attend the historic Kullu Dussehra as chief guest on October 9. (ANI)

