Uttarakhand BJP issues notice to Raipur MLA for indulging in indiscipline

The Uttarakhand BJP has issued a notice to Raipur MLA Umesh Sharma Kau for "grave indiscipline" by making an "audio against the candidate supported by the party" viral on the social media. The notice requires Kau to reply within three days failing which it would be assumed that he has nothing to say on the matter.

"In the wake of a report received by the committee formed for the Panchayat elections, it is known that you have made an audio viral on social media against the candidate supported by the party. You conduct comes under grave indiscipline," read the notice. "Why action should not be taken against you for taking the party issue to the electronic media and for working against the reputation of the party. You must give your clarification within 3 days to the state president, sans which it would be assumed that you have nothing to say in the matter," it read.

The Uttarakhand BJP on October 4 expelled as many as 90 office bearers for indulging in "anti-party" activities and for contesting against the official candidates of the party in the Zila Panchayat elections. Last month, the party expelled 40 members for indulging in anti-party activities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)